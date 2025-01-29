Barry Silbert is the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group (DCG), a prominent venture capital firm in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry.

DCG, established in 2015, includes subsidiaries such as Grayscale Investments and, until it ceased trading, Genesis Global Trading. It previously owned crypto news outlet CoinDesk before it was sold to Block.one-owned crypto exchange Bullish. Grayscale Investments has been pivotal in bringing cryptocurrency investment products like bitcoin ETFs to the mainstream financial market.

Under Silbert's leadership, DCG has invested in numerous companies within the blockchain ecosystem, including exchanges, wallet providers, and other financial technology platforms. The firm is noted for its diverse portfolio, which includes investments in companies like Coinbase, Ripple, and Chainalysis.

Silbert has also been actively involved in defending his company against legal challenges from entities like the New York Attorney General.

Before establishing DCG, Silbert was the founder and CEO of SecondMarket, a platform that facilitated the trading of illiquid assets. SecondMarket was acquired by Nasdaq in 2015. Silbert is also the CEO of Yuma, a company focused on decentralized artificial intelligence.

