Brian Quintenz is currently the nominee for the chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which would replace his current role as head of global policy at a16z crypto, a venture capital firm.

Quintenz has a significant background in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. He served as a commissioner at the CFTC from 2017 to 2021. During his tenure, Quintenz was involved in overseeing the regulation of futures and options markets, which included the emerging markets for digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

Quintenz has been an advocate for a balanced regulatory approach that encourages innovation while ensuring market integrity and protecting investors. His work at the CFTC often focused on understanding and addressing the challenges posed by new financial technologies, including blockchain and digital currencies. He has been vocal about the need for clear regulatory guidelines that provide certainty to market participants in the digital asset space.

Quintenz also serves on the board of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, an industry trade association focused on promoting the acceptance and use of digital assets and blockchain technology. His involvement with various organizations reflects his continued commitment to fostering an environment where digital financial innovation can thrive under thoughtful regulatory oversight.