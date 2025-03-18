David Marcus is best known for his role as the co-creator of the now-defunct stablecoin project initially known as Libra, later rebranded as Diem, which was backed by Facebook (now Meta). Marcus served as the head of Meta's crypto and digital finance operations until he left the company in late 2021.

Following his departure from Meta, Marcus founded Lightspark, a company focused on expanding the use cases of Bitcoin by building infrastructure for the Lightning Network, which facilitates smaller and less expensive transactions on Bitcoin. He is also the CEO and co-founder of Lightspark.

Marcus has been involved in various aspects of cryptocurrency, including his previous work as the president of PayPal and leading Meta's payments and crypto efforts. Additionally, he has been appointed to the board of directors of Nubank, a Brazilian crypto-friendly bank.