Diogo Mónica is a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency sector, known for co-founding Anchorage Digital, a crypto platform that holds a federal bank charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Anchorage provides secure cryptocurrency custody, staking, and trading services, and manages $50 billion in client assets.

Recently, Diogo Mónica joined Haun Ventures as a General Partner while continuing his involvement with Anchorage as the Executive Chairman of its Board, focusing on hiring and strategy. His extensive experience in cybersecurity and digital asset infrastructure has made him a key player in the crypto industry.

Before founding Anchorage, Diogo held significant roles at Docker, where he focused on security engineering, and at Square, where he contributed to the security architecture of the company's payment systems. His expertise in security has been pivotal in shaping Anchorage's approach to digital asset custody, emphasizing the importance of robust security measures to protect digital assets.