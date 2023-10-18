Don Tapscott is a Canadian business executive, author, and consultant known for his work in the fields of digital economies and blockchain technology. He has contributed significantly to the discourse on how digital technologies impact business, society, and governance. As the co-author of the book "Blockchain Revolution," Tapscott explores the transformative potential of blockchain technology across various sectors.

Tapscott is also the co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Blockchain Research Institute, a think-tank dedicated to exploring blockchain strategies, market opportunities, and implementation challenges. The Institute brings together global experts to provide research and a comprehensive understanding of blockchain's implications for businesses and industries.

In addition to his contributions to literature and research, Tapscott has served as an advisor to several organizations and governments worldwide, providing insights on digital strategy and innovation. His work often emphasizes the role of new technologies in reshaping economic models and enhancing transparency and efficiency across systems.

Tapscott holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Statistics from the University of Alberta, and a Master’s degree in Education specializing in Research Methodology from the University of Calgary. His background in education and research underpins his analytical approach to the study of technology trends and their implications for the future.