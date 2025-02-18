Henri Arslanian is a former global crypto leader at PwC who has launched a crypto asset management firm called Nine Blocks Capital Management in Dubai. This firm focuses on institutional investors and operates as a "market neutral" fund, aiming to profit from inefficiencies in the crypto markets using relative value, arbitrage, and quantitative strategies. Nine Blocks Capital Management has received significant funding from Hong Kong-based hedge fund Nine Masts and has received provisional approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

With a background in law and finance, Arslanian has contributed to the academic community as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Hong Kong, where he teaches a course on fintech and cryptocurrency. His work extends to several advisory and board roles, where he contributes to the development of regulatory frameworks and industry standards for digital assets.

Arslanian is an active participant in the global discourse on digital assets, frequently speaking at international conferences and contributing to discussions on the future of financial services in the context of blockchain technology.