Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
Live
BTCUSD
78,928.09 0.15%
ETHUSD
1,570.86 -0.66%
SOLUSD
107.39 0.56%
PYTHUSD
0.12160 4.97%
LINKUSD
11.54 1.50%
Connect with Hester Peirce

Hester Peirce

Commissioner, SEC

Hester Peirce is a commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Recently, she was appointed to lead the SEC's newly announced crypto task force.

She is known for her supportive stance on cryptocurrency and is often referred to as "Crypto Mom" due to her advocacy for clearer regulatory frameworks for digital assets.

Peirce has been a vocal critic of the SEC's current approach to crypto regulation, calling for more constructive and clear rules rather than relying heavily on enforcement actions. She has proposed initiatives such as a "cross-border sandbox" for crypto firms and a safe harbor period for token projects to develop without the immediate burden of securities regulations.

Before joining the SEC, Peirce served as a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, where her research focused on financial regulation and the impact of regulatory frameworks on the financial sector.

More News

See More Related News
websights