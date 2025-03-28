Hester Peirce is a commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Recently, she was appointed to lead the SEC's newly announced crypto task force.

She is known for her supportive stance on cryptocurrency and is often referred to as "Crypto Mom" due to her advocacy for clearer regulatory frameworks for digital assets.

Peirce has been a vocal critic of the SEC's current approach to crypto regulation, calling for more constructive and clear rules rather than relying heavily on enforcement actions. She has proposed initiatives such as a "cross-border sandbox" for crypto firms and a safe harbor period for token projects to develop without the immediate burden of securities regulations.

Before joining the SEC, Peirce served as a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, where her research focused on financial regulation and the impact of regulatory frameworks on the financial sector.