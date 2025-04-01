Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

Jack Dorsey is an American technology entrepreneur and philanthropist known for his involvement in the digital asset industry. He co-founded Twitter, where he served as CEO, and later founded Square, a financial services and mobile payment company now known as Block. Block has shifted its focus toward decentralized technology and cryptocurrency since its rebranding in 2021. 

Dorsey is a staunch supporter of Bitcoin, often expressing his belief that it should become the native currency of the internet. Under his leadership, Block has heavily invested in Bitcoin, both by holding it on its balance sheet and through its Cash App, which facilitates Bitcoin transactions.

Dorsey has also been involved in initiatives like the ₿trust endowment to fund Bitcoin development, particularly in Africa and India, and the BlueSky project, which aims to create a decentralized standard for social media. His advocacy for Bitcoin and decentralization is well-documented, and he has consistently pushed for innovations that align with these ideals.

