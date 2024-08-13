Jihan Wu is a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency industry, known primarily for his role as the co-founder of Bitmain, one of the largest manufacturers of bitcoin mining hardware. He first discovered Bitcoin in 2011 and was the first to translate the Bitcoin white paper into Chinese. Wu was captivated by the concept of Bitcoin and invested his life savings into purchasing bitcoins when the price ranged from $0.30 to $3.00. In 2013, during Bitcoin's bull run, he realized the potential in the mining industry and collaborated with Micree Zhan, an entrepreneurial engineer, to enter this market.

Wu's time at Bitmain was marked by significant achievements and challenges, including a power dispute with co-founder Micree Zhan, which was settled in 2021. Following this settlement, Wu resigned from Bitmain and focused on other ventures, such as Matrixport, a financial services platform. Wu also serves as the chairman of Bitdeer, a cloud mining service platform that spun off from Bitmain in 2021.

Before founding Bitmain, Wu gained experience in finance and investments, holding a degree in Economics from Peking University.