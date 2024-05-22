Juan Benet is the founder and CEO of Protocol Labs, a research, development, and deployment lab focused on building protocols, tools, and services to improve the internet. One of Benet's most notable projects is the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), a peer-to-peer distributed file storage protocol that aims to make the web faster, safer, and more open.

Benet also spearheaded the creation of Filecoin, a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. Filecoin incentivizes individuals and organizations to contribute storage capacity to the network, thereby decentralizing data storage and making it more resistant to censorship and outages. The Filecoin project raised significant funding through an initial coin offering (ICO), which was one of the largest in the history of the cryptocurrency industry at the time.

He holds a background in computer science, having studied at Stanford University, where he developed a strong foundation in systems, networks, and distributed computing. Benet's work focuses on the intersection of blockchain technology, decentralized networks, and the future of the web, aiming to create a more efficient and equitable digital infrastructure. Through Protocol Labs, Benet continues to explore and implement solutions that address the limitations and challenges of the current internet architecture.