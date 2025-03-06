Kyle Samani is a co-founder and managing partner of Multicoin Capital, a thesis-driven investment firm that focuses exclusively on digital assets and blockchain companies. Founded in 2017 alongside Tushar Jain, Multicoin Capital operates on the belief that open, trust-minimalized distributed ledgers will significantly reshape many sectors of the global economy.

Samani is known for his strategic insights and investment thesis, which encompass areas such as decentralized finance (DeFi), Web3 applications, and Layer-1 blockchain technologies. He has been an early investor in projects like Solana and FTX and remains bullish on the Solana ecosystem, seeing it as a key opportunity in onchain finance over Ethereum.

Under his leadership, Multicoin Capital has raised multiple funds, with their third fund reaching $430 million. Samani has been vocal about the potential for crypto to intersect with other technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence, and has emphasized the importance of investing in infrastructure that supports NFTs rather than the NFTs themselves. He is also actively engaged in political advocacy, supporting pro-crypto lawmakers in the United States.

Samani's background includes a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business. Prior to founding Multicoin Capital, he co-founded and served as CEO of Pristine, a company that developed software for Google Glass in the healthcare industry. His experience in software development and entrepreneurship has been instrumental in shaping his perspective on the potential of blockchain technologies.