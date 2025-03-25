Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

Nic Carter is a partner at Castle Island Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on public blockchain startups. His work at Castle Island Ventures involves identifying and investing in companies that are building foundational infrastructure for the digital currency ecosystem.

Nic Carter is a co-founder of Coin Metrics, a company that provides transparent and actionable cryptocurrency market data and network analytics, serving as a critical resource for institutional investors and researchers seeking to understand the digital asset ecosystem. He co-founded the firm in 2018 alongside Matt Walsh, a fellow alumnus of Fidelity Investments.

Carter is also known for his contributions to the intellectual discourse surrounding cryptocurrencies. He has written extensively on topics such as the economics of cryptocurrencies, governance, and the broader implications of blockchain technology on traditional financial systems. His articles and essays are frequently published in leading financial and blockchain media outlets, where they contribute to the ongoing dialogue about the future of digital assets.

