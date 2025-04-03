Paul Atkins is a long-time supporter of cryptocurrency and has been nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) following Gary Gensler's resignation. He is known for his favorable stance towards crypto and has been recognized for his understanding of digital assets. His leadership is anticipated to bring a more crypto-friendly approach to the SEC, contrasting with the previous "regulation by enforcement" strategy.

Atkins is a former commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where he served from 2002 to 2008. During his tenure at the SEC, Atkins was involved in regulatory oversight and policy development, particularly concerning financial markets and securities regulation. His experience at the SEC provided him with insights into the intricacies of financial regulation and the impact of regulatory frameworks on market dynamics.

Following his time at the SEC, Atkins became involved in the digital asset industry, leveraging his regulatory expertise to navigate the evolving landscape of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. He is recognized for his understanding of regulatory compliance and his ability to provide guidance on how digital asset businesses can operate within existing legal frameworks. Atkins joined The Digital Chamber's board of advisers in 2020.

Atkins has also founded and served as the CEO of Patomak Global Partners, a consulting firm that offers strategic advisory services on regulatory and compliance matters. Through this role, he has advised various financial institutions, including those involved in the digital asset sector, on regulatory challenges and business strategies.