Ross Ulbricht is the creator and former operator of Silk Road, a darknet market that facilitated the sale of narcotics and other illegal products using bitcoin.

Ulbricht held a degree in physics from the University of Texas at Dallas and later pursued graduate studies in materials science at Pennsylvania State University. His involvement with Silk Road was under the pseudonym "Dread Pirate Roberts." He was arrested by the FBI in October 2013 and was later convicted in 2015 for multiple charges, including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, distributing narcotics, and conspiring to commit money laundering.

Ulbricht was initially serving two life sentences plus 40 years without the possibility of parole. However, he was recently granted a full and unconditional pardon by President Donald Trump, leading to his release after serving over 11 years in prison.

Ulbricht's story is closely tied to the early history of Bitcoin, and he is viewed by some in the cryptocurrency community as a symbol of radical freedom and entrepreneurship.