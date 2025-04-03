Sergey Nazarov is a technology entrepreneur who co-founded Chainlink, a decentralized oracle network. He has a background in computer science and finance and has been involved in the blockchain industry since its early days. Nazarov, along with Steve Ellis, founded SmartContract.com in 2014, which laid the foundation for the development of Chainlink. Chainlink is known for its role in connecting smart contracts with real-world data.

Nazarov's work primarily focuses on addressing the "oracle problem," a critical challenge in the blockchain ecosystem that involves providing smart contracts with access to real-world data without compromising security or decentralization. Chainlink's network operates by decentralizing the data input process, thereby reducing the risk of data manipulation and enhancing trust in smart contract execution.