Tanvi Ratna is the founder and CEO of Policy 4.0, a research and advisory firm focused on the intersection of blockchain technology and public policy. Her work primarily involves advising government bodies, regulatory authorities, and international organizations on blockchain-related policies.

Ratna has a background in engineering and public policy, with academic credentials that include degrees from prestigious institutions. Her career spans roles in both the public and private sectors, where she has contributed to the development of regulatory frameworks for emerging technologies. She has held positions in global consulting firms and has also been involved in policy design for blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems.

As an advocate for the responsible adoption of blockchain technology, Ratna engages in public speaking engagements and has published numerous articles and reports on digital asset regulation. Her insights are directed towards creating balanced approaches that facilitate innovation while ensuring compliance and security in the digital asset space.