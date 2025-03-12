Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

Litecoin ETF News

A Litecoin ETF is a financial product designed to provide investors with exposure to the price movements of Litecoin (LTC) without the need to directly purchase or hold the cryptocurrency itself. The ETF aims to track the value of Litecoin, offering a regulated and familiar investment vehicle that trades on stock exchanges, making it accessible to a broader range of investors.

There has been significant activity around the potential approval of a Litecoin ETF in the U.S. Canary Capital, for example, has actively pursued the launch of a Litecoin ETF by filing the necessary forms with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Nasdaq filed a 19b-4 form on behalf of Canary Capital for its spot Litecoin ETF, which is part of the process for obtaining SEC approval.

The approval process for a Litecoin ETF is influenced by market conditions, regulatory considerations, and the current political climate, which is seen as more crypto-friendly under President Donald Trump.

