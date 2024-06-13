What is Telegram game Hamster Kombat and how do you play it?

Crypto games have started to gain traction within the Telegram app, with Hamster Kombat is one of the most well-known ones.

The incremental (or "clicker") game primarily revolves around clicking a circular picture of a hamster to earn in-game coins. The broader theme is that you’re the CEO of a crypto exchange — you get to pick which one — and your goal is to be successful in this role.

The game is straightforward to access. Simply head to the game’s Telegram bot in your mobile device and click play, where the game will open up in an in-app browser. There you will choose the exchange to run — such as Binance, Bybit and OKX — and can start tapping.

The challenge of the game is earning enough tokens to level up. In the beginning, each click gets one coin but leveling up can cost tens of thousands of coins. You’re only allowed to earn a certain amount of coins in one go before the number of coins that you’re able to earn starts to build up again, and that number is capped.

How to speed up game progression

There are some ways to earn coins quickly. These include the daily reward, which increases for each consecutive day you claim it. Then, there are tasks to do, such as joining the project’s Telegram group or following it on X, which provides extra coins. Referring new people to play the game is another avenue.

As for the game itself, there are ways to speed up the coin-tapping process. To increase clicking efficiency, you can spend coins on boosting the tapping process — resulting in two, three or more coins per tap. You can pay to increase the energy limit, which is the cap on the number of coins.

The game also provides a form of mining where you automatically earn coins in the background at a set rate. Here, you can spend coins on crypto-related activities that are supposed to represent increased exposure for the exchange in the real world — such as doing marketing or introducing KYC to the exchange (something that crypto exchanges have learned is important). Each activity results in a certain number of coins gained per hour.

As a result, the main progression of the game is to tap enough times (especially when boosted) to level up and use this to unlock more mining methods. Over time, the more coins being mined per hour will increase the speed of progression.

Beyond this, the game is planning to give out an airdrop in July to its players. Within the app, it has a tab for airdrop-related tasks. So far, the only task is for players to link their wallet on the TON blockchain (which can be accessed on Telegram too). Through this, the project is aiming to follow in the footsteps of rival Telegram game Notcoin’s $1 billion airdrop — but can it replicate its success?