What is Telegram game PixelTap and how do you play it?

PixelTap is a crypto game that lives within the Telegram messaging app, and true to its name, it involves tapping pixels.

Similar to the raft of other incremental (or "clicker") games that live on Telegram, PixelTap primarily requires you to tap a big yellow coin to earn in-game currency. The main goal of the game is to use the currency to upgrade bots, also known as pets within the game, which can then be used to fight other players — where more tapping is involved.

To get started with the game, you need to head to the PixelTap Telegram bot, where you can launch it by clicking on the first option. The game then opens up within the messaging app and it can be played from there.

Mining the in-game currency

The main way of earning money is by tapping on the yellow coin, which pushes the timer back each time. However, the game makes it easier to avoid all the tapping by clicking the claim button, although this resets the timer fully. Users also receive a daily income of coins, which can be increased when they upgrade their bots.

Once you have enough money, you can start upgrading your first bot. This is done by simply clicking upgrade on the bot. This improves its stats, such as energy, recharge speed and power, and makes it easier to win fights.

With your bot, you can then fight with your bot against another user on the app. The fighting game involves tapping in one of four areas of the screen on a rotating basis — and making sure to tap faster than your opponent. During the fight, you get to do an extra attack if you select one of four squares that your opponent doesn’t, and they get to do the same to you. This can have a big impact on the fight.

If you win the fight, you get an amount of currency based on your bot’s upgrade level. If you lose the fight, you lose half of that amount instead. By winning fights, you can earn currency faster in order to upgrade your bot more, and win even more fights.

Other ways to earn rewards

Beyond the actual gameplay, there are a few other ways to earn the in-game currency. By inviting other players to the game, you can earn lump sums and a percentage of their rewards. The game also has a weekly leaderboard for top referrers and it gives out rewards in the stablecoin Tether (USDT) to those on it.

The game also has some tasks you can perform to earn extra currency, such as following its social media handles and joining its Telegram channel.

It also has two daily tasks. One is a daily reward that increases for each consecutive day it’s claimed. The other is a daily combo where you have to find the right combination of bots.

Other Telegram-based crypto games include Notcoin, which had a $1 billion airdrop, and Hamster Kombat, which is about to have its own airdrop.