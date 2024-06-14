What is Telegram game TapSwap and how do you play it?

TapSwap is one of an emerging trend of crypto games that live within the Telegram messaging app, following in the path of Notcoin.

The core premise is very simple, like any other incremental (or "clicker") games. To earn the TapSwap in-game currency, you just need to click the big main button in the center of the screen. To start with, each press earns one coin. However, that can increase as the game goes on.

To get started with the game, you need to nativate to the TapSwap Telegram bot on your mobile device. Then you simply click to open the game and you can begin.

Like other clicker games, you start by tapping the main button until the energy limit runs out and you're not able to earn any more coins. You can then wait for the energy bar to fill again before tapping more or look to other ways to boost your progress.

How to speed up progress

The game offers two daily boosters. One lets you refill your energy bar to have another round of tapping. The other lets you have 20 seconds of tapping with a multiplier applied. Both help to increase the number of coins you gain early on.

On top of this, some tasks can provide you with extra coins. One is to follow the project on its social accounts, while the other is to sign up for a new Binance account. It also rewards those who invite new users to the game through referral links.

The game also has boosters to increase the speed of levelling. These include raising the energy bar limit, increasing the speed at which it recharges, and boosting the number of coins you get per tap. You can pay half a toncoin — the native currency of the TON blockchain — for a permanent 2X boost to the number of coins per tap.

Once you get to 200,000 coins, you can spend them all on a bot that does some of the work for you. If your energy bar is full, this bot then automatically starts earning tokens at a slow pace. This can help to make the game more passive.

Other popular crypto games on Telegram include Hamster Kombat, PixelTap and Yescoin.