What is Telegram game Yescoin and how do you play it?

Yescoin is a Telegram-based game in which users "swipe to earn." It is another mini-game in the rapidly developing ecosystem of the TON blockchain and Telegram app.

Yescoin's mobile game features a vintage, pixelated aesthetic, providing users with multiple ways to boost their growth and reap more rewards.

How can users get started with Yescoin?

Users can click the link to Yescoin's Telegram bot to begin playing the game. Once this is opened, users are presented with a screen with various options, where they can click to be transferred to the project's X page, connect with the community on Telegram in various chats, and a link to detailed instructions on how to play the game.

Users can then tap the play button to open the game screen. At the main screen, users will see several coins, which can be collected by swiping their fingers on the screen. As users continue to swipe around collecting tokens, different rewards, bonuses, and additional tasks will pop up for them to complete to secure more coins.

Once users reach certain benchmarks, they move up into higher leagues: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and finally, Diamond. As they move up each league, users unlock the ability to swipe random coins worth far more than the typical value, which increases with each league.

Users can also gain rewards by inviting their friends into the game and will receive greater rewards for inviting those with Telegram Premium, a common theme among Telegram-based crypto games.

Players can increase their in-game rewards by obtaining different boosts when they click the "Build" button on the bottom right of the main in-game screen. For instance, they can use tokens they've earned to invest in "Multivalue," which will increase the value of each token with every investment. Another option is to invest in "Coin Limit" to increase the energy capacity, i.e., the number of tokens that can be swiped in a given time period. Additionally, there are various free daily bonuses available.

On the bottom left of the main screen, there is an icon of a diamond with the word "Earn" written on it. Clicking it allows users to complete a variety of tasks, including connecting a wallet, retweeting posts, or exploring other projects to earn additional bonuses.

As the game seeks to incentivize inviting friends into the game, you can also make squads to earn rewards together on top of the bonuses received for inviting friends into the game.

How and when was Yescoin developed?

Yescoin is one of many new Telegram-based minigames that appear to have been spurred on by the success of Notcoin, another Telegram-based game that saw users receive an airdrop of a Ton-based token in relation to their accrued in-game rewards. Yescoin joins the ranks of other popular Telegram-based games like Hamster Kombat, which are all part of the TON +0.67% ecosystem that has seen rapid growth over the last year.

In an interview with the Ton Foundation, Yescoin team members hinted at future airdrops for its users.

"We're developing a user onboarding system called the Three-Stage Rocket Plan, which will provide rich on-chain and off-chain rewards and infrastructure preparation for the upcoming airdrops," the team said.

The team said they had grown to have over 18 million users and 6 million wallets connected. However, it's worth noting that many of these Telegram games face questions regarding the number of bots boosting these numbers.