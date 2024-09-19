The Scoop Podcast

EMERGENCE TICKET FLASH SALE! Join 80+ Industry experts under one roof. Purchase tickets now to save.
The Scoop brings you timely conversations with the people who are defining the crypto, web3 and digital assets. From breaking news to billion dollar fundraises, The Scoop delivers the stories shaping the industry. Hosted by The Block's Editor-at-Large, Frank Chaparro.
TrueX co-founder and CEO Vishal Gupta discusses the launch of his new stablecoin-native crypto exchange aimed at institutional traders in the US.
Galaxy Digital Global Head of Asset Management Steve Kurz shares how Galaxy is facilitating the institutionalization of crypto’s capital markets.
Kraken CEO David Ripley shares how Kraken is expanding its product suite to meet growing institutional demand.
Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton explains how the crypto industry has evolved over the years since his time at the SEC.
US Senator Tim Scott and FalconX’s Austin Reid discuss crypto’s political momentum and the future of digital assets in the US.
Securitize founder and CEO Carlos Domingo says tokenized treasuries are more appealing to institutions than traditional stablecoins, due to their inherent stability and yield-generating potential.
Anthony Scaramucci explains how the crypto vote has become a key issue in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.
Caitlin Cook outlines Moonwalk’s goal to simplify user onboarding and make wallet usage more accessible, targeting a wider non-crypto audience.
Berachain’s pseudonymous co-founder Smokey the Bera breaks down their unique approach to building a Layer 1 blockchain.