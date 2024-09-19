EMERGENCE TICKET FLASH SALE! Join 80+ Industry experts under one roof.  Purchase tickets now to save.

Podcasts
>
The Scoop Podcast

The Scoop Podcast

Hosted by Frank Chaparro

The Scoop brings you timely conversations with the people who are defining the crypto, web3 and digital assets. From breaking news to billion dollar fundraises, The Scoop delivers the stories shaping the industry. Hosted by The Block's Editor-at-Large, Frank Chaparro.

Episode 58
09.19.24 4:19PM EDT
Former Coinbase exec launches stablecoin-native crypto exchange

Vishal Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, TrueX

TrueX co-founder and CEO Vishal Gupta discusses the launch of his new stablecoin-native crypto exchange aimed at institutional traders in the US.

Watch on Youtube
Listen on Apple
Listen on Spotify
Episode 57
09.17.24 2:37PM EDT
Wall Street intermediaries are 'proactively pushing the bitcoin story'

Steve Kurz, Global Head of Asset Management, Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Global Head of Asset Management Steve Kurz shares how Galaxy is facilitating the institutionalization of crypto’s capital markets.

Watch on Youtube
Listen on Apple
Listen on Spotify
Episode 56
09.12.24 3:22PM EDT
Here's how Kraken is positioning for crypto's institutional era

David Ripley, CEO, Kraken

Kraken CEO David Ripley shares how Kraken is expanding its product suite to meet growing institutional demand.

Watch on Youtube
Listen on Apple
Listen on Spotify
Episode 55
09.06.24 4:24AM EDT
Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton says the crypto industry is 'pushing US market infrastructure forward'

Jay Clayton, Former Chair, US Securities and Exchange Commission

Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton explains how the crypto industry has evolved over the years since his time at the SEC.

Watch on Youtube
Listen on Apple
Listen on Spotify
Episode 54
09.02.24 6:00AM EDT
A conversation with US Senator Tim Scott and FalconX's Austin Reid on the future of crypto in the US

Tim Scott, US Senator, & Austin Reid, Global Head of Revenue and Business, FalconX

US Senator Tim Scott and FalconX’s Austin Reid discuss crypto’s political momentum and the future of digital assets in the US.

Watch on Youtube
Listen on Apple
Listen on Spotify
Episode 53
08.30.24 10:27AM EDT
Tokenized treasuries will dethrone stablecoins as the institutional collateral of choice

Carlos Domingo, Founder & CEO, Securitize

Securitize founder and CEO Carlos Domingo says tokenized treasuries are more appealing to institutions than traditional stablecoins, due to their inherent stability and yield-generating potential.

Watch on Youtube
Listen on Apple
Listen on Spotify
Episode 52
08.27.24 11:31AM EDT
The importance of not alienating the crypto vote

Anthony Scaramucci, Founder & Managing Partner, SkyBridge Capital

Anthony Scaramucci explains how the crypto vote has become a key issue in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Watch on Youtube
Listen on Apple
Listen on Spotify
Episode 51
08.19.24 8:28AM EDT
Gamifying fitness: Moonwalk wants to turn user tasks into tokenized rewards

Caitlin Cook, Director of Growth, Moonwalk Fitness

Caitlin Cook outlines Moonwalk’s goal to simplify user onboarding and make wallet usage more accessible, targeting a wider non-crypto audience.

Watch on Youtube
Listen on Apple
Listen on Spotify
Episode 50
08.16.24 12:31PM EDT
Building company 'cult-ure' and lessons for startup founders

Diogo Mónica, General Partner, Haun Ventures

Diogo Mónica shares insights into what it takes to build a successful crypto company.

Watch on Youtube
Listen on Apple
Listen on Spotify
Episode 49
08.08.24 12:15PM EDT
The community of bong smoking bears who raised over $100 million to build a new Layer 1

Smokey the Bera, Co-Founder, Berachain

Berachain’s pseudonymous co-founder Smokey the Bera breaks down their unique approach to building a Layer 1 blockchain.

Watch on Youtube
Listen on Apple
Listen on Spotify
