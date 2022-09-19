Why crypto domain names could evolve into the internet's first identity system

Episode 88 of Season 4 of The Scoop was recorded live with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Unstoppable Domains Founder & CEO Matt Gould.

Unstoppable Domains allows users to register domain names via non-fungible tokens (NFTs) which can then be used to receive crypto payments, and as digital identity markers around Web3.

In July, the company raised $65 million in a Series A, successfully clinching ‘unicorn’ status at a $1 billion valuation.

In this episode of The Scoop, Unstoppable Domains’ Founder and CEO Matt Gould explains why NFT domain names are likely the future identity system for Web3, and how persistent digital identities will redefine the importance of online reputation.

As Gould explains, once people start using an NFT domain as part of their online identity, additional interactions with Web3 applications will link more information to that NFT domain name, and a digital identity begins to emerge:

“We think this is a big deal because there really isn't an identity system for the Internet yet, and a lot of people in the space think this is probably one of the big unlocks for crypto and blockchain over the next several years.”

If this new NFT-based identity system develops the way Gould anticipates, then it will also be significantly harder for people to create fake reputations on Web3 platforms.

Given bots and scammers are notorious problems on existing Web2 platforms, Gould thinks the implications could fundamentally change how we view online interactions:

“Reputation that comes from having persistent digital identities is another huge benefit — not only owning your data, but being able to create your reputation will make online interactions hopefully more pleasant.”

During this episode, Chaparro and Gould also discuss:

Why the advertisement model is inferior to users owning their own data

How new digital identity solutions can improve physical world as well

Unstoppable Domain’s upcoming integration with Brave Browser

