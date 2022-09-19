Crypto markets head lower in anticipation of Wednesday’s FOMC rate hike decision

Crypto markets traded lower over the weekend and into Monday after last week’s inflation data came in hotter than expected, dashing the hopes of investors who thought July’s CPI print might have indicated inflation had peaked.

The CME FedWatch Tool now indicates a 20% likelihood of a 100bps hike during Wednesday’s FOMC meeting — up from 0% just one week ago.

The total crypto market cap currently sits around $890 billion, after once again slipping below the $1 trillion dollar mark last week.

At the time of writing, bitcoin was trading at around $19,090, down over 16% since the CPI print. Meanwhile ether is trading at $1,343, down more than 23% over the same period.

A research note from Goldman Sachs indicates the bond market is also pricing in a 25% chance of a 100bps hike for Wednesday’s meeting, with analysts expecting “50bp hikes in November and December, taking the funds rate to 4-4.25% at year end.”