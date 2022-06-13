MakerDAO approves $100 million stablecoin loan vault for 151-year-old US bank

DeFi protocol Aave proposes creation of stablecoin called GHO

Head of Hong Kong’s financial regulator in line for role in Britain: Sky News

DeFi staking protocol Tenderize raises $3 million in seed funding

Binance.US hires former PayPal exec as CFO ahead of IPO 'in the coming years'

Davis Quinton

Davis Quinton covers topics ranging from digital assets to financial markets as a Podcast Editorial Fellow at The Block. When the global pandemic disrupted his progression through law school in 2020, Davis discovered the digital asset space for the first time. Davis started at The Block in early 2022 and works closely with leaders across divisions to produce content for The Block’s flagship podcast, The Scoop. He previously held positions at Wells Fargo and Finsbury Glover Hering. He holds a degree in Social Research & Public Policy from New York University in Abu Dhabi.

