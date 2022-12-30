The Scoop Editors' Picks: Top episodes recapping the 2022 crypto landscape

Throughout this landmark year, The Scoop podcast provided a window into the individuals, ideas and stories shaping the burgeoning crypto industry.

From CEO interviews with Coinbase's Brian Armstrong, a16z General Partner Chris Dixon and former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried — and their thoughts on everything from technical innovations to social and economic implications — here are The Block editorial staff's top picks of the 2022 season of The Scoop.



