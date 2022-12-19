a16z’s Chris Dixon on the state of the crypto market: Exclusive

Episode 126 of Season 4 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and a16z General Partner Chris Dixon.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. Email feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]

To date, Silicon Valley-based VC firm a16z has raised over $7.6 billion to invest in crypto and web3.

In this episode of The Scoop, a16z General Partner Chris Dixon shares some of the guiding principles that determine a16z’s investments in the crypto space and explains why the time is ripe for decentralized networks to replace centralized, corporate ones.

According to Dixon, both a16z and other VC firms have begun to shy away from investing in projects building on top of corporate networks:

“Our firm and others do not invest in things anymore that are building on these networks — on these corporate networks like Facebook and TikTok and things — because they know we've seen before that if you're successful, they'll just take all the money.”

While corporate networks had initial advantages such as access to VC funding and the ability to subsidize parts of their business models, Dixon believes decentralized networks have matured to the point where they are ready to take on their corporate counterparts.

As Dixon explains,

“Now we have the tools, I believe we, meaning the side of people that want things to be open and community-owned through blockchains, now have the tools to rival corporate networks and beat them.”

During this episode, Chaparro and Dixon also discuss:

How VCs manage risk in their portfolios

The relationship between the internet and ‘networks’

Why a16z never invested in FTX

This episode is brought to you by our sponsors Tron, Ledn, Athletic Greens



About Tron

Founded in 2013, Huobi Global is one of the largest virtual asset exchanges in the world. Huobi Global serves millions of users across international markets. Since its establishment, Huobi Global has committed to providing first class virtual asset investment services. Huobi Global's robust infrastructure, product innovation and capital strength provides a truly customer-centric and secure trading environment to help our international users to achieve their investment objectives. Please refer to Huobi's official website for more information: huobi.com.



About Ledn

Ledn was founded on the unshakeable conviction that digital assets have the power to democratize access to the global economy. We help you to experience the real life benefits of your Bitcoin without having to sell it. Start a savings account, take out a loan, or double your Bitcoin. For more information visit Ledn.io



About Athletic Greens

Build a Foundation for Better Health. It’s time to reclaim your health and arm your immune system with convenient, daily nutrition! Fill nutrient gaps, promote gut health, and support whole-body vitality with AG1. One daily serving delivers a potent blend of 9 health products—a multivitamin, minerals, probiotics, adaptogens and more—working together to help you feel like your healthiest self. For more information visit AthleticGreens.com/Scoop