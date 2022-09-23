Multicoin's Kyle Samani on when token models make sense

Episode 90 of Season 4 of The Scoop was recorded live at SALT New York 2022 with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Research Director George Calle with Multicoin Capital Managing Partner Kyle Samani.

In the last episode of The Scoop, we explored why some venture capitalists are becoming reluctant to invest in token models.

However, not all VCs in the crypto space share this sentiment. Multicoin Capital — a VC whose combined crypto funds total nearly $550 million — is “primarily token investors,” according to managing partner Kyle Samani.

In this episode of The Scoop, Kyle Samani talks through some of Multicoin’s recent investments and lays out when the token model can be an effective value capture mechanism for up-and-coming crypto projects.

As Samani explains, token incentives are ideal for projects that require a large initial investment in exchange for prolonged rewards:

“If you can identify use cases where the token is incentivizing one upfront action that has long lasting or perpetual value creation elsewhere, that is a super, super compelling way to use token incentives.”

During this episode, Chaparro and Samani also discuss:

How hidden leverage exists in crypto

Whether or not there is a future for ‘X-to-earn’ models

Why we might be in a ‘crypto spring’

