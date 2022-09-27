OpenSea lists NFTs from the Layer 2 scaling network Optimism

The NFT marketplace giant OpenSea has adopted support for the Layer 2 network Optimism.

This move onboards NFT projects based on Optimism, such as Apetimism, Bored Town, Motor Headz and Optichads, the firm announced on Twitter.

Adding Optimism-based NFT projects brings the number of supported blockchains on OpenSea up to six, after the company supported Arbitrum on September 20 of this year.

OpenSea’s move to add support for Optimism follows a series of other changes to the marketplace, such as integrating the NFT scarcity tool OpenRarity and automatic indexing for Solana-based NFTs.

Optimism is an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling protocol built on Ethereum. Optimism launched its governance token OP on May 31 of this year, followed by an exploit in which a hacker stole 20 million OP and sent 1 million of that to Vitalik Buterin’s wallet.