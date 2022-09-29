The New Home For Crypto Traders

A general rule of thumb for crypto exchanges is that the greater the liquidity, the more traders the platform will attract. This is exactly what Nexo is banking on with their new spot, margin, and futures trading platform Nexo Pro. By aggregating liquidity from 10+ providers and relying on an automated Smart Routing System, the platform promises to solve a common issue among traders — insufficient liquidity and unsatisfactory execution.

A Match Made in Heaven

The purpose of aggregation is to provide traders with the deepest liquidity they can have. However, that would mean little if there was no automated system in place that guarantees traders get the best possible price. This is where the proprietary Smart Routing System comes. It finds the best execution out of all the available orders in the order books with near-zero slippage.

With deeper liquidity than most platforms and a system that does all the work for you, you get the better end of the trade. Cost-efficiency, lower slippage, better prices.

Choose Your Exchange

Another exchange that uses the same aggregation and technology is the Nexo Exchange. It’s the place where standard fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto swaps are made. The beginner-friendly exchange is easier to use and has the added benefit of paying out instant rewards of up to 0.5% per transaction.

With both exchanges in place, Nexo clients get the best of both worlds. Charts, limit, stop loss and take profit orders for those in the trading arena and easy swaps for those that take the path of least resistance. The best part is that both Nexo Pro and Nexo Exchange give you access to aggregated liquidity and the Smart Routing System, thus, cost-efficient execution.

To accommodate crypto investors and traders, Nexo continues to add new tokens to the platform. Currently, there are nearly 50 crypto assets to choose from, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, Lido, Optimism, and more. On the Nexo Pro Futures exchange, there are all those and even more cryptocurrencies like ALGO, WAVES, XTZ, and many more.

You can get started on Nexo Pro today. There are no minimum funding requirements, and until the end of November, you can benefit from a 50% discount on fees.

This post is commissioned by Nexo and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.