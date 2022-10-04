Institutional Investing • October 4, 2022, 2:56PM EDT

Fidelity reveals Ethereum index fund with $5,000,000 in sales in new filing

The Block

  • The multi-trillion dollar investment firm will offer clients exposure to ETH with the Ethereum Index Fund.

  • A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed the fund already has just over $5,000,000 in sales.

A new Ethereum Index Fund launched by Fidelity Investments provides its clients exposure to ETH, according to a document the firm filed with the SEC on Sept. 26.

The fund launched by the multi-trillion dollar asset manager is accepting minimum outside investments of $50,000 and showed just over $5,000,000 in reported sales, CoinDesk first reported.

News that Fidelity might soon provide crypto offerings to retail consumers spread across the wires earlier this month.

Fidelity helped establish routes to crypto markets in 2018 when it launched a bitcoin trading business aimed at institutional investors and hedge funds. In 2020, Fidelity launched a bitcoin index fund that, last May, surpassed $125 million in investments.


