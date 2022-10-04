Companies • October 4, 2022, 5:31PM EDT

Celsius co-founder Daniel Leon steps down: Bloomberg

The Block | Celsius

Quick Take

  • Daniel Leon, co-founder of bankrupt lender Celsius Network, has stepped down ahead of a forthcoming asset auction.

  • Leon’s departure followed that of former CEO Alex Mashinsky, who resigned in late September.

Celsius Network confirmed that co-founder Daniel Leon stepped down this week, Bloomberg first reported.

Leon’s departure followed the resignation of former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, who left the company in late September. Mashinky stepped down when the company’s creditor committee called for his removal after the lender halted services and declared bankruptcy in July. 

Court documents showed Celsius held liabilities that totaled an excess of $6.7 billion, and it has a deficit of $2.8 billion, with the company’s remaining assets estimated to be worth around $3.9 billion.

Now, the final dates have been filed for the bankrupt lender to auction or sell off its remaining assets. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has already considered bidding on these assets.




About Author

Jeremy Nation is a Senior Reporter at The Block covering the greater blockchain ecosystem. Prior to joining The Block, Jeremy worked as a product content specialist at Bullish and Block.one. He also served as a reporter for ETHNews. Follow him on Twitter @ETH_Nation.

