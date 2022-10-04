Celsius co-founder Daniel Leon steps down: Bloomberg

Celsius Network confirmed that co-founder Daniel Leon stepped down this week, Bloomberg first reported.

Leon’s departure followed the resignation of former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, who left the company in late September. Mashinky stepped down when the company’s creditor committee called for his removal after the lender halted services and declared bankruptcy in July.

Court documents showed Celsius held liabilities that totaled an excess of $6.7 billion, and it has a deficit of $2.8 billion, with the company’s remaining assets estimated to be worth around $3.9 billion.

Now, the final dates have been filed for the bankrupt lender to auction or sell off its remaining assets. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has already considered bidding on these assets.





