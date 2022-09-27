FTX's Bankman-Fried considering Celsius bid: Bloomberg

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is considering bidding on bankrupt Celsius Network's assets, Bloomberg reported late Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency exchange is also working on closing a $1 billion funding round that has not yet been announced, the business news outlet also reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Former Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down earlier on Tuesday after the company's creditor committee called for his removal.

Celsius' native token, CEL, plunged below $1.40 following the news of Mashinsky's departure. However, the digital asset bounced back more than 15% from its lowest 24-hour point after the Bloomberg report, CoinDesk reported late Tuesday.

FTX won an auction for Voyager Digital's assets on Sept. 26, with a bid coming in at about $1.4 billion.