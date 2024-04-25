Token Management Platform Magna Facilitates Airdrops with White-Label Solution

Magna, a leading token management platform renowned for its comprehensive token cap table management and vesting services, has unveiled its latest innovation: a customizable airdrop solution. Building upon its existing suite of services, Magna now offers projects the ability to create bespoke claim portals under their own branding, streamlining the token distribution process for thousands of community members.

In recent collaborations with BitsCrunch and GAM3S, Magna has facilitated the establishment of white-label claim portals serving over 40,000 recipients. Leveraging Magna's gas-optimized smart contracts, these airdrops have been executed at minimal cost, with each project spending a few cents to deploy their airdrop campaigns.

This post is commissioned by Magna and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.