<p>The venture firm Pantera Capital was the sole investor in an $8 million Series A funding round for the web3 gaming firm InfiniGods. </p>
<p>"We're excited to double down on our belief in the InfiniGods team and the future of web3 in mobile gaming to lead their Series A round, as they transform web3 mobile gaming into a more inclusive and accessible technology platform," Pantera said in a Thursday <a href="https://panteracapital.com/blog-doubling-down-on-infinigods/">release,</a> adding on social media, "Their team has pioneered solutions that streamline the integration of blockchain technology into mobile gaming, overcoming UX challenges associated with on-chain activities."</p>
<p>InfiniGods released <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/204089/infinigods-debuts-ancient-greece-themed-first-game">InfiniMerge</a>, its first game out of beta, in January 2023. It's an ancient-Greece-themed merge game, which advances gameplay by requiring players combine similar items or upgrades of those items. InfiniGods develops other games such as the mobile game King of Destiny and the tower defense game Immortal Siege. </p>
<p>"This capital injection allows us to double down on our vision to lead the future of mobile gaming, and provides us with the resources to scale our blockchain infrastructure to a much larger global audience," InfiniGods <a href="https://twitter.com/InfiniGods/status/1783118246566113526">wrote</a> on social media site X. </p>
<p>Pantera had previously led InfiniGods' <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/145161/blockchain-gaming-startup-infinigods-raises-9-million-in-round-led-by-pantera">$9 million</a> seed round in May 2022, with additional support from Framework Ventures, Jefferson Capital, Animoca Brands and Double Peak.</p>
<p>Pantera's investment in InfiniGods follows Pantera announcing that it seeks to raise <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291035/pantera-capital-1-billion-new-crypto-venture-fund-pantera-fund-v">$1 billion</a> for a new crypto venture fund, The Block previously reported. The Pantera Fund V invests in startup equity, early-stage tokens, liquid tokens and other assets. </p>