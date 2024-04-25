<p>The venture firm Pantera Capital wants to raise $1 billion for a new crypto fund, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told The Block.</p>\r\n<p>Pantera Fund V, as its called, would focus on startup equity, early-stage tokens and liquid tokens among others assets, the source said. Bloomberg was first to <a href="https://news.bloomberglaw.com/private-equity/pantera-capital-seeks-to-raise-1-billion-for-a-new-crypto-fund">report</a> the news.</p>\r\n<p>Pantera had previously sought to raise <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/173339/pantera-is-seeking-1-25-billion-for-second-blockchain-fund">$1.25 billion</a> for a second blockchain fund in September 2022. The source added that the $1.25 billion fund and the $1 billion Pantera Fund V are separate.</p>\r\n<p>Pantera's Liquid Token Fund brought <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286823/pantera-capital-posts-66-gain-for-crypto-fund-last-quarter-despite-selling-bitcoin-bloomberg">66%</a> in gains over the first quarter of 2024, The Block reported earlier.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">Pantera <a href="https://panteracapital.com/">maintains</a> $5.2 billion in assets under management across three fund strategies. Pantera is one of the most active crypto investors, having invested in more than 180 startups to date, according to data from The Block Pro’s Deals Dashboard.</p>\r\n<p>Pantera did not immediately respond to The Block's request for comment.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>