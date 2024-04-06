<p>Pantera Capital, the $5.2 billion asset manager which was the first to focus exclusively on blockchain technology and digital assets, has posted a 66% gain for its Liquid Token Fund over the first quarter of 2024. </p>\r\n<p>The gains were led by Solana and smaller-cap tokens such as Ribbon Finance, Aevo, and Stacks, according to a Bloomberg <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-06/pantera-capital-crypto-fund-posts-66-gain-aided-by-solana-sol-token">report</a>, while the fund sold large parts of its position in Bitcoin and Ethereum-based tokens. </p>\r\n<p>The manager of Pantera's Liquid Token Fund explained that the fund has meaningfully decreased its "heavy" Bitcoin holdings each month this year so far. The fund also rotated out of positions related to Ethereum-based tokens as the chances for ETF approval in May have looked <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283610/grayscale-ethereum-trust-discount-drops-to-20-as-hope-dwindles-for-spot-etf-in-may">slimmer and slimmer</a>. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/prices/price-performance-ytd/embed" title="Price Performance (YTD)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">The fund's gains are approximately equal to Bitcoin's growth of 66% year-to-date, and higher than Ethereum's growth and the grown of our DeFi index, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/prices">data</a>. </span></p>\r\n<p>Pantera had previously set up a $250 million fund in order to purchase locked Solana tokens from the FTX bankruptcy estate, The Block previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285269/galaxy-locked-sol-sale-ftx-estate">reported</a>, despite some legal controversy around the ownership of the tokens. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>