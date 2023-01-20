InfiniGods debuts ancient Greece-themed first game

Web3 game studio InfiniGods' debut game InfiniMerge came out of beta and is available to the public.

A free-to-play merge game set in an ancient Greek landscape, the company said it has attracted more than 1,000 players since coming out of beta. The game is available on desktop with full mobile support coming later this year.

Merge games are a type of casual puzzle game. Inspired by the likes of Candy Crush, Triple Town and City Block but with integrated blockchain technology, InfiniGods players can generate their own in-game power-ups usable for gameplay or tradable with other players.

“Merge games are popular for their simple mechanics and straightforward progression and InfiniMerge combines all this with web3 elements like digital collectibles and play-to-own rewards. We believe that web3 gaming will only reach its potential if games are fun and accessible, and that’s the objective we’ve sought to achieve with InfiniMerge,” said Damon Gura, co-founder and CEO of InfiniGods.

The company launched last year, raising $9 million in seed funding from investors including Pantera Capital, Framework Ventures and Animoca Brands.

The launch is one of several the web3 gaming industry has seen so far this year. Australia-based Illuvium introduced its third game earlier this month, while Yuga Labs has gamified NFTs with its newest offering, Dookie Dash.