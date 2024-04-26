Euler co-founder reflects on $195m hack and how DeFi protocols are becoming more robust

DeFi • April 26, 2024, 11:45AM EDT
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Euler’s co-founder reveals how last year’s $200M exploit shaped the design of Euler V2.

     
     

Episode 22 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Euler Labs Co-Founder & CEO Michael Bentley

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on YouTube, AppleSpotify