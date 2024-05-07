<p>The hacker responsible for last year’s Poloniex hack has transferred 1,100 ETH, valued at around $3.4 million, to the U.S.-sanctioned cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash in an attempt to launder the stolen funds, according to <a href="https://twitter.com/peckshieldalert/status/1787720390430884082?s=61&amp;t=FzfZ7o1r6HcTKdQ0AP3E9A">on-chain data</a> from security firm PeckShield.</p>\r\n<p>Poloniex was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/262563/justin-suns-crypto-exchange-poloniex-seemingly-hit-by-60-million-hack">drained</a> of $100 million during an attack on one of its hot wallets in November last year. Mixing services like Tornado Cash are often used by cybercriminals to obfuscate the trail of stolen cryptocurrency.</p>\r\n<p>This attack is widely considered to be the work of the North Korean Lazarus Group, a notorious state-sponsored hacking organization that has previously executed high-profile attacks, including a $600 million hack on the Ronin sidechain.</p>\r\n<p>In a previous on-chain message, Poloniex offered the attacker a 5% bounty, approximately $5 million, to return the remaining 95% of the stolen funds.</p>\r\n<p>Poloniex has been a centralized exchange since its establishment in 2014 and was acquired by Tron founder Justin Sun in 2019.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>