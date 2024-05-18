<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">What caught my attention the most in the last two weeks is Multicoin </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Capital's</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> rare Bitcoin deal.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In the first edition of this newsletter, I </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://u22280551.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=u001.ihhpQ9ZFh9w4doolsiHJ1bnwCOXhXmIr0ufyEph-2FiXJKHvxryNsAfhXvkODkj8Ws2-2BDGJuWhXtSSBqU8pxBRnFvEvr6zmK8-2BWQV4lUn-2B-2F3ZRAiQ58lvL6QsR0Zq-2BWANe9IHXK9xMCfoXjupPc-2FPwFQcu9OYf9lPEimtrV7KFbj1hqZ5ooylG5IFD0v4MkOnsoVs-2F0fMJjWhnzNl2lirH-2FVz3EvwxVcntBFP-2BwVH8938-3Dc1Sa_xy2hnCI-2FIqoq8bXdLz4ghcED262CCybpCIa84hRDnePUpmEZk6K9ucXup5wTPj5wjM6XrkaCKwRYB3E-2BS8JRxAkyRJo-2FnM99T31IEdhIzklKZJoXavt8erbnVeKJmd4rGtXq63drsx9Zms10ihA8KQM6roEc9V1blhrSi99LsmyO9QAoQZ9htXCFP8Kh6lO13PaezSu6-2BihFdYDeAcyfAIxabrT5Q-2B6HdLh6BL1jyl7mJbA9rNmu2GXxRB616fxOUkERTVjrigq5meDZs8JK-2BVQuUo0EzyOPZiefTk5EXxZHJN-2BtR3oK0AkJ3e-2Fpti9X1L5EW4Y07nzN056NMUs2aJAHys-2F4TbvLIxtKA2DNY5GWMXEXYvVVAWvSCse7PPAqjfKAEYhQa6wjSH1GDFKX2lGYkydkVhi8161zDlrkhLlEM3fZMQvxWViCe0OiFOZHjwtwFetKaAp5eMYvjyC3eOPhTZA-2FWuKA7EXxHO7Uc944IkhmOLQ5b8l26M4DVMYL83ahmIoYkt9znD-2FL-2BhN4SYFhELtptWiDloc4csbL3yoBHkCvwVudfTJyhE4F-2Fhn6RbpBFMbJP0B74TIVozTCtAXS5e-2FW3LIeWvsVJPVrVmKigMsxb6DOcbsdihpaJ979EgSKTf7-2Bbwo9Izr-2FZfcY7FiysBmPDoorI2GyRgQT0Dsy70C2xB2BTYHgHsObdVfDE3VRtlmUc0jBYbgUZQxIW7gOpTrr1jqMPgJ26dmm6i087xddF0rjBw6meakEp3T8dwnzYHC4sP5-2BsKqvE4bhd8UPL2DfCqx2SDShUOh2SbxsyL39h-2F0Z-2FmVc-2FKMpGYaJcnZlbM2GfXQXiSMgyK-2BtF1dI-2FY9WP-2BOKbSA-2B6qs2NLyGbruxGgEnuEohIMQf2SlNvY7-2FcjG4SSJ5MuxZHA978mI424S1F4qlyiworShvXDGK9kNnD2JjmQ9dmnNenZjcO87GnGIpz9aBXTtLwljJRr-2B3u8D84BmIzobndGk9PaI-3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">discussed</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> the Bitcoin ecosystem as one of the four </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">big</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> trends catching </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">VC</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> attention this year. Notably, the current allure of Bitcoin was compelling enough for Multicoin Capital to take an unusual route last week and </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://u22280551.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=u001.ihhpQ9ZFh9w4doolsiHJ1bnwCOXhXmIr0ufyEph-2FiXKOgjvHTD0slotT0eANxHntmjgyjW8ZuZIV-2FkZgaBMQuUlbSa2KVor-2FoNEXqUy-2BXUb0WZhvB-2BCwFcuKmPEWZwokTlbawAzKFDmR63eKO6ZFLw7xJCzOBcd5zCQ0-2FI2rQ-2FRUXLW2MlTSYIX1kF2wrKno8c-2Bskoio8bGtD6TypupX-2Fo7KgJng7TCI9MXKuEqlzgo-3D0tK6_xy2hnCI-2FIqoq8bXdLz4ghcED262CCybpCIa84hRDnePUpmEZk6K9ucXup5wTPj5wjM6XrkaCKwRYB3E-2BS8JRxAkyRJo-2FnM99T31IEdhIzklKZJoXavt8erbnVeKJmd4rGtXq63drsx9Zms10ihA8KQM6roEc9V1blhrSi99LsmyO9QAoQZ9htXCFP8Kh6lO13PaezSu6-2BihFdYDeAcyfAIxabrT5Q-2B6HdLh6BL1jyl7mJbA9rNmu2GXxRB616fxOUkERTVjrigq5meDZs8JK-2BVQuUo0EzyOPZiefTk5EXxZHJN-2BtR3oK0AkJ3e-2Fpti9X1L5EW4Y07nzN056NMUs2aJAHys-2F4TbvLIxtKA2DNY5GWMXEXYvVVAWvSCse7PPAqjfKAEYhQa6wjSH1GDFKX2lGYkydkVhi8161zDlrkhLlEM3fZMQvxWViCe0OiFOZHjwtwFetKaAp5eMYvjyC3eOPhTZA-2FWuKA7EXxHO7Uc944IkhmOLQ5b8l26M4DVMYL83ahmIoYkt9znD-2FL-2BhN4SYFhELtptWiDloc4csbL3yoBHkCvwVudfTJyhE4F-2Fhn6RbpBFMbJP0B74TIVozTCtAXS5e-2FW3LIeWvsVJPVrVmKigMsxb6DOcbsdihpaJ979EgSKTf7-2Bbwo9Izr-2FZfcY7FiysBmPDoorI2GyRgQT0Dsy70C2xB2BTYHgHsObdVfDE3VRtlmUc0jBYbgUZQxIW7gOpTrr1jqMPgJ26dmm6i087xddF0rjBw6meakEp3T8dwnzYHC4sP5-2BsKqvE4bhd-2BtSDSAn-2FEs6FBJ8bVyY4PPiLw6tmZDzybRqzBfCnsdwsXk8Bs-2FzaFY-2BUwZ2k-2BfuEmA1-2FcIf4L-2FtScSFrV6RasCg-2BVaPi9xfGP7-2FvvvCZ04ysi7DYrxLEVrwBUmLolK8AlBqZRmPMwM-2BIQ-2FSgQxvHpAc5Te8KYjYKMnx6cGQ9jZcU4B-2FnWQUTjuo-2BSDHQDfBwrQcXAcuems6t1ZZw9ZOMbg-3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">lead</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> a $7 million seed funding round for a Bitcoin-native application platform called Arch Network. Multicoin Capital recently also </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://u22280551.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=u001.ihhpQ9ZFh9w4doolsiHJ1bnwCOXhXmIr0ufyEph-2FiXJRG1ZYEAtNK6j4m9Ox0AebiNW1-2FzKneK80j4j1-2BWN8lf9r9JV480IYkilfd5IhgwrnN5jOHAr-2BnRiuesFAUTBGPxs2MlLSXvgSMu1HR3c0HJadpAr-2BwLUiXe-2BRoD7Gkd-2FKIFxSElHptJlCoObCq236L-CE_xy2hnCI-2FIqoq8bXdLz4ghcED262CCybpCIa84hRDnePUpmEZk6K9ucXup5wTPj5wjM6XrkaCKwRYB3E-2BS8JRxAkyRJo-2FnM99T31IEdhIzklKZJoXavt8erbnVeKJmd4rGtXq63drsx9Zms10ihA8KQM6roEc9V1blhrSi99LsmyO9QAoQZ9htXCFP8Kh6lO13PaezSu6-2BihFdYDeAcyfAIxabrT5Q-2B6HdLh6BL1jyl7mJbA9rNmu2GXxRB616fxOUkERTVjrigq5meDZs8JK-2BVQuUo0EzyOPZiefTk5EXxZHJN-2BtR3oK0AkJ3e-2Fpti9X1L5EW4Y07nzN056NMUs2aJAHys-2F4TbvLIxtKA2DNY5GWMXEXYvVVAWvSCse7PPAqjfKAEYhQa6wjSH1GDFKX2lGYkydkVhi8161zDlrkhLlEM3fZMQvxWViCe0OiFOZHjwtwFetKaAp5eMYvjyC3eOPhTZA-2FWuKA7EXxHO7Uc944IkhmOLQ5b8l26M4DVMYL83ahmIoYkt9znD-2FL-2BhN4SYFhELtptWiDloc4csbL3yoBHkCvwVudfTJyhE4F-2Fhn6RbpBFMbJP0B74TIVozTCtAXS5e-2FW3LIeWvsVJPVrVmKigMsxb6DOcbsdihpaJ979EgSKTf7-2Bbwo9Izr-2FZfcY7FiysBmPDoorI2GyRgQT0Dsy70C2xB2BTYHgHsObdVfDE3VRtlmUc0jBYbgUZQxIW7gOpTrr1jqMPgJ26dmm6i087xddF0rjBw6meakEp3T8dwnzYHC4sP5-2BsKqvE4bhd0UORnUzNZxT-2BjGAG7IhLBeGbnDLfzyXfxRGuLdjVyRUFhgAIvMytAL-2BH2ICPRHgsBSZEZZlmFJvELVLlQxNt3YuH7RhJF-2F12IwRQ1lkh-2F3GQ5tD6fyvZyha2GUENZ-2Bq3WNyjWLHU36uXXY5UWFt2cbnyYKdzjOFPdTp3-2B-2BaXT4RkrHtoFHos-2FeUZamm1TMkH92uSdDTle2-2B-2BIPCvxZu-2BfY-3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">invested</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> in the Bitcoin scaling network </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Mezo's</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> $21 million funding round. </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Historically, the firm has</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> been particularly active within the Solana and Ethereum ecosystems, having invested early in Solana Labs </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">itself</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> and notable Ethereum projects like StarkWare.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">That shows that the recent growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem is prompting major VC firms to explore its opportunities further.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Kyle Samani, managing partner of Multicoin Capital, told me that the Bitcoin ecosystem is experiencing</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> "</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">a developer renaissance</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">" </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">with the advent of </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Bitcoin's</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Taproot upgrade and the Ordinals protocol.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">For some developers, building financial tools on Bitcoin is much more attractive because </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">it's</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> the oldest and most secure blockchain, Samani said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Bitcoin started as a peer-to-peer payment system in 2009. </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">But</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> things got a lot more interesting after the </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://u22280551.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=u001.ihhpQ9ZFh9w4doolsiHJ1bnwCOXhXmIr0ufyEph-2FiXIqCqEJnwSSrcddn-2BKjuRK9AFxKIF-2BGqe67U9Uo99pDur8UzZ1fYXmFUSju0b6tNunKt4RFt-2B0QMEgUBZ1IQb6A3XCKzkMtyHxVGS0tFquLj4IA5F8jeRt1H06ys5ZcV5n6gEyDlpXIXksFWe0G-2FaLpAfyp_xy2hnCI-2FIqoq8bXdLz4ghcED262CCybpCIa84hRDnePUpmEZk6K9ucXup5wTPj5wjM6XrkaCKwRYB3E-2BS8JRxAkyRJo-2FnM99T31IEdhIzklKZJoXavt8erbnVeKJmd4rGtXq63drsx9Zms10ihA8KQM6roEc9V1blhrSi99LsmyO9QAoQZ9htXCFP8Kh6lO13PaezSu6-2BihFdYDeAcyfAIxabrT5Q-2B6HdLh6BL1jyl7mJbA9rNmu2GXxRB616fxOUkERTVjrigq5meDZs8JK-2BVQuUo0EzyOPZiefTk5EXxZHJN-2BtR3oK0AkJ3e-2Fpti9X1L5EW4Y07nzN056NMUs2aJAHys-2F4TbvLIxtKA2DNY5GWMXEXYvVVAWvSCse7PPAqjfKAEYhQa6wjSH1GDFKX2lGYkydkVhi8161zDlrkhLlEM3fZMQvxWViCe0OiFOZHjwtwFetKaAp5eMYvjyC3eOPhTZA-2FWuKA7EXxHO7Uc944IkhmOLQ5b8l26M4DVMYL83ahmIoYkt9znD-2FL-2BhN4SYFhELtptWiDloc4csbL3yoBHkCvwVudfTJyhE4F-2Fhn6RbpBFMbJP0B74TIVozTCtAXS5e-2FW3LIeWvsVJPVrVmKigMsxb6DOcbsdihpaJ979EgSKTf7-2Bbwo9Izr-2FZfcY7FiysBmPDoorI2GyRgQT0Dsy70C2xB2BTYHgHsObdVfDE3VRtlmUc0jBYbgUZQxIW7gOpTrr1jqMPgJ26dmm6i087xddF0rjBw6meakEp3T8dwnzYHC4sP5-2BsKqvE4bhd8iXldfCh6H4L7YVEtwxEaiQJ0nXgoElX-2BZq7pVOrlmfzhuX3BYRk6bSWfIivarn-2BwBll-2FXA6eKh3-2FtePxZfYTHtlZNMbkPAT5R5Lz4ltNk4RDkdS5yyrgbV-2FVLZCCAUmBxrk4Q5jHVcebEdlVPP6MGK2Ac-2BlVMjjSERqoc24Qm6itoy4jO73SvWQH7XR5sx-2F499LpzA4D9vFwr1kax4YyQ-3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Taproot upgrade</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> in November 2021, which brought smart contracts to the biggest blockchain by market cap.</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Then, in January 2023, developer Casey Rodarmor launched the </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://u22280551.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=u001.ihhpQ9ZFh9w4doolsiHJ1bnwCOXhXmIr0ufyEph-2FiXJzUF6vo4uhuDLwsjru83pg0AR5a1M53-2Fz6Pc-2BJ4M7WirC-2B2NFKnlQ-2BGXNfiJnqGX3rK6K-2BRs2h9yHWaDPj6hVvMOl8RhnqN7By0g96gXcTFCd4-2FnZScm7szrXf-2F1fDOu0hmz4CgyIrZoyHN9bKUc-2FOUbp42mQ6FaqDqoe2-2FQlZTg-3D-3D6Ec0_xy2hnCI-2FIqoq8bXdLz4ghcED262CCybpCIa84hRDnePUpmEZk6K9ucXup5wTPj5wjM6XrkaCKwRYB3E-2BS8JRxAkyRJo-2FnM99T31IEdhIzklKZJoXavt8erbnVeKJmd4rGtXq63drsx9Zms10ihA8KQM6roEc9V1blhrSi99LsmyO9QAoQZ9htXCFP8Kh6lO13PaezSu6-2BihFdYDeAcyfAIxabrT5Q-2B6HdLh6BL1jyl7mJbA9rNmu2GXxRB616fxOUkERTVjrigq5meDZs8JK-2BVQuUo0EzyOPZiefTk5EXxZHJN-2BtR3oK0AkJ3e-2Fpti9X1L5EW4Y07nzN056NMUs2aJAHys-2F4TbvLIxtKA2DNY5GWMXEXYvVVAWvSCse7PPAqjfKAEYhQa6wjSH1GDFKX2lGYkydkVhi8161zDlrkhLlEM3fZMQvxWViCe0OiFOZHjwtwFetKaAp5eMYvjyC3eOPhTZA-2FWuKA7EXxHO7Uc944IkhmOLQ5b8l26M4DVMYL83ahmIoYkt9znD-2FL-2BhN4SYFhELtptWiDloc4csbL3yoBHkCvwVudfTJyhE4F-2Fhn6RbpBFMbJP0B74TIVozTCtAXS5e-2FW3LIeWvsVJPVrVmKigMsxb6DOcbsdihpaJ979EgSKTf7-2Bbwo9Izr-2FZfcY7FiysBmPDoorI2GyRgQT0Dsy70C2xB2BTYHgHsObdVfDE3VRtlmUc0jBYbgUZQxIW7gOpTrr1jqMPgJ26dmm6i087xddF0rjBw6meakEp3T8dwnzYHC4sP5-2BsKqvE4bhd9cjST-2FHZYqF4W2w3wUBzA5KMdJeBj2ibwiUnc8GnILJwzkdhLAPEUSk78-2B-2BxApbHTiMnLGnYlfL0BOnvMQogX9f1NATfS0QrUQaUOOEOhEUPra-2FsXyQ7ZXEB09-2BNT0U3-2Benpp7T9wM8J3nhG2SgD8o4q3G03KrPGv31eRhKbTbynA8EHZR8xeI6s7VzXAD8ezI0LtDn77lvJfx8ZtZc8q0-3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Bitcoin Ordinals</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> protocol, letting people create NFTs known as</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> "</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">inscriptions</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">" </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">on Bitcoin. A couple of months later, an anonymous developer known as Domo introduced BRC-20, an experimental token standard using Ordinals, </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">which allowed for</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> fungible tokens on Bitcoin. Just last month, Rodarmor launched the </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://u22280551.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=u001.ihhpQ9ZFh9w4doolsiHJ1bnwCOXhXmIr0ufyEph-2FiXI7pfAj8z2LHMDgVw76Sj-2FaPzQ2MEBYao6TwkqNHG2OZEuQVsqB0tK-2BCMAzRfNLwkhXyAAwXbsTIRn0T0CIpQJpucshmpuVNxOG6L81MBMn1UQh-2FVX0ZpJf7CdDj2ZTlwOf-2B-2Bd4gFKyQ6uljH6D7jFXNFz98vA28OaqUwTB7lNENAkkxFfi7Nb03LNxn0SSoWA-3DteOB_xy2hnCI-2FIqoq8bXdLz4ghcED262CCybpCIa84hRDnePUpmEZk6K9ucXup5wTPj5wjM6XrkaCKwRYB3E-2BS8JRxAkyRJo-2FnM99T31IEdhIzklKZJoXavt8erbnVeKJmd4rGtXq63drsx9Zms10ihA8KQM6roEc9V1blhrSi99LsmyO9QAoQZ9htXCFP8Kh6lO13PaezSu6-2BihFdYDeAcyfAIxabrT5Q-2B6HdLh6BL1jyl7mJbA9rNmu2GXxRB616fxOUkERTVjrigq5meDZs8JK-2BVQuUo0EzyOPZiefTk5EXxZHJN-2BtR3oK0AkJ3e-2Fpti9X1L5EW4Y07nzN056NMUs2aJAHys-2F4TbvLIxtKA2DNY5GWMXEXYvVVAWvSCse7PPAqjfKAEYhQa6wjSH1GDFKX2lGYkydkVhi8161zDlrkhLlEM3fZMQvxWViCe0OiFOZHjwtwFetKaAp5eMYvjyC3eOPhTZA-2FWuKA7EXxHO7Uc944IkhmOLQ5b8l26M4DVMYL83ahmIoYkt9znD-2FL-2BhN4SYFhELtptWiDloc4csbL3yoBHkCvwVudfTJyhE4F-2Fhn6RbpBFMbJP0B74TIVozTCtAXS5e-2FW3LIeWvsVJPVrVmKigMsxb6DOcbsdihpaJ979EgSKTf7-2Bbwo9Izr-2FZfcY7FiysBmPDoorI2GyRgQT0Dsy70C2xB2BTYHgHsObdVfDE3VRtlmUc0jBYbgUZQxIW7gOpTrr1jqMPgJ26dmm6i087xddF0rjBw6meakEp3T8dwnzYHC4sP5-2BsKqvE4bhd6JUZj7paLgDjSkwlvg8B8RPOCCkFphf2sMkX5U-2BV9w28S-2FxWUC-2F1pgUAplGsZbU4PPEqf-2Fkz4mZFKsYWIUBzCWshZfCWsqp-2BihK-2BelhIMRVVNQxL45rlFcRJfMnQhXwvl1heyq3l8w47tRrgAV8mgOjCa-2FcbIUiRaedKWduqTv0RwJWwieWPtGJplfFXmy9-2BAJFD0XmhOzq-2BGA9DjfE8xE-3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Runes protocol</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, similar to </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">BRC-20,</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> but even more efficient for trading new tokens on Bitcoin. These tech advancements have opened up new use cases for Bitcoin, sparking more startups and </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">more VC investment.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Arch and Mezo are just two Bitcoin-related projects </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">that have recently received</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> VC funding. Other notable ones include Bitcoin scaling infrastructure developer Alpen Labs and Bitcoin-based DeFi platform ALEX. In total, </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">we've</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> seen over 90 deals related to Bitcoin this year — marking the highest number ever recorded in </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Bitcoin's</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> history for a single year — according to </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://u22280551.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=u001.ihhpQ9ZFh9w4doolsiHJ1Vz7IcnemqGZkfDEtdj-2Fsj1F9HSvRuh0sL8aWECJOvwbiT4klJxyh0T2uOGACdvV6Y0w7yd273ESL0B-2FKDjqnjF6mciNaihSPEXmsO2E-2B688EyAZv7xGiwYBCg34zhZMRQ-3D-3DA2Rh_xy2hnCI-2FIqoq8bXdLz4ghcED262CCybpCIa84hRDnePUpmEZk6K9ucXup5wTPj5wjM6XrkaCKwRYB3E-2BS8JRxAkyRJo-2FnM99T31IEdhIzklKZJoXavt8erbnVeKJmd4rGtXq63drsx9Zms10ihA8KQM6roEc9V1blhrSi99LsmyO9QAoQZ9htXCFP8Kh6lO13PaezSu6-2BihFdYDeAcyfAIxabrT5Q-2B6HdLh6BL1jyl7mJbA9rNmu2GXxRB616fxOUkERTVjrigq5meDZs8JK-2BVQuUo0EzyOPZiefTk5EXxZHJN-2BtR3oK0AkJ3e-2Fpti9X1L5EW4Y07nzN056NMUs2aJAHys-2F4TbvLIxtKA2DNY5GWMXEXYvVVAWvSCse7PPAqjfKAEYhQa6wjSH1GDFKX2lGYkydkVhi8161zDlrkhLlEM3fZMQvxWViCe0OiFOZHjwtwFetKaAp5eMYvjyC3eOPhTZA-2FWuKA7EXxHO7Uc944IkhmOLQ5b8l26M4DVMYL83ahmIoYkt9znD-2FL-2BhN4SYFhELtptWiDloc4csbL3yoBHkCvwVudfTJyhE4F-2Fhn6RbpBFMbJP0B74TIVozTCtAXS5e-2FW3LIeWvsVJPVrVmKigMsxb6DOcbsdihpaJ979EgSKTf7-2Bbwo9Izr-2FZfcY7FiysBmPDoorI2GyRgQT0Dsy70C2xB2BTYHgHsObdVfDE3VRtlmUc0jBYbgUZQxIW7gOpTrr1jqMPgJ26dmm6i087xddF0rjBw6meakEp3T8dwnzYHC4sP5-2BsKqvE4bhd0sS8zkUJ0u2hekKtONQXrbDyNMCqEnL5hssEp4JIUSMsKamWtMRqsWoLQjs14p9vwTrzP-2FHyJZdewp1hY8rh4qtEbWSQfkH2j45KVlh8bCEp6MywcDVMrIA9lnSEVPlvdPrMa-2By6EaXu6pseFZdv4OkT938l5pufj4h0udnQgRhHRt6ccQKjxV3x-2B7UfjQWYsNXiq6ck6-2BSWPCs8EFCk30-3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Block </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Pro's</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Funding Data Dashboard</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">W</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">e're</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> seeing a surge of innovation as developers quickly build things like NFTs and lending markets on Bitcoin. </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> means </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">there's</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> more to invest in beyond just BTC,</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">” </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Samani said.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin's limited programmability</h2>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">While the Bitcoin ecosystem is expanding, it is expected to consistently fall behind Solana and Ethereum due to Bitcoin's limited programmability</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, according to Samani</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> programmability design space </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">of Bitcoin</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> is much, much smaller than Solana and Ethereum," he said.</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> "</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Those platforms were designed to be programmable from the ground up, which means they will always have an inherent advantage over Bitcoin. Thus, we expect the Bitcoin ecosystem lag behind Solana and Ethereum in terms of applications simply because there's a native handicap." Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>