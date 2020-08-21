This Ethereum ETF Tracker shows the latest market information for the top spot and futures-based Ethereum ETFs from providers such as BlackRock, Fidelity and Grayscale.

The tracker provides the latest price and change in price for these ETFs. It lets you sort them by type, AUM and fee. It also shows whether the ETF is a pending application or is already live.

The first futures-based Ethereum ETF went live in October 2023, while 8 spot Ethereum ETFs were approved and launched in May 2024. This tracker features these ETFs and more.

The page also features Ethereum ETF-related charts from The Block’s Data Dashboard. This includes charts on spot Ethereum ETF volumes, flows and AUM.

Whether you’re looking to track the latest market trends or explore detailed ETF breakdowns, this hub offers a centralized source for all crypto ETF-related data. It has other trackers for Bitcoin, Solana, XRP, Litecoin and Dogecoin.