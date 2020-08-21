Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

Ticker
Issuer
Name
Price
Change
Type
Aum
Fee
Status
ETHA
BlackRock
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
$19.18
–1.59%
Spot
$3.6B
0.25%
live
ETHE
Grayscale
Grayscale Ethereum Trust
$21.02
–1.59%
Futures
$3B
2.50%
live
ETH
Grayscale
Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust
$0.80
1.01%
Spot
$1.3B
0.15%
live
FETH
Fidelity
Fidelity Ethereum Fund
$25.32
–1.59%
Spot
$1.1B
0.25%
live
ETHU
Volatility Shares
2x Ether ETF
$60.04
–3.44%
Futures
$286.3M
1.85%
live
ETHW
Bitwise
Bitwise Ethereum ETF
$18.16
–1.68%
Spot
$256.4M
0.20%
live
ETHV
VanEck
VanEck Ethereum ETF
$37.10
–1.64%
Spot
$120.8M
0.20%
live
EETH
ProShares
ProShares Ether Strategy ETF
$46.68
–1.85%
Futures
$53.7M
1.33%
live
EZET
Franklin Templeton
Franklin Ethereum ETF
$19.26
–1.53%
Spot
$34.1M
0.19%
live
BTF
Valkyrie
Valkyrie Bitcoin And Ether Strategy ETF
$13.09
–0.91%
Futures
$33.4M
1.24%
live
CETH
21Shares
21Shares Core Ethereum ETF
$12.66
–1.59%
Spot
$23.6M
0.21%
live
QETH
Invesco / Galaxy
Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF
$25.28
–1.4%
Spot
$23.5M
0.25%
live
BETH
ProShares
Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF
$79.32
–3.66%
Futures
$14.8M
1.33%
live
BETE
ProShares
Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF
$66.95
–3.68%
Futures
$8.3M
0.33%
live
AETH
Bitwise
Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF
$38.37
–1.84%
Futures
$7M
0.92%
live
ARKZ
Ark Invest / 21Shares
ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy ETF (LIQUIDATED)
$26.98
–1.66%
Futures
$6M
0.70%
live
––––
Ark Invest / 21 Shares
ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (LIQUIDATED)
$ –
Futures
1.00%
live

About ethereum ETFs

This Ethereum ETF Tracker shows the latest market information for the top spot and futures-based Ethereum ETFs from providers such as BlackRock, Fidelity and Grayscale.

The tracker provides the latest price and change in price for these ETFs. It lets you sort them by type, AUM and fee. It also shows whether the ETF is a pending application or is already live.

The first futures-based Ethereum ETF went live in October 2023, while 8 spot Ethereum ETFs were approved and launched in May 2024. This tracker features these ETFs and more.

The page also features Ethereum ETF-related charts from The Block’s Data Dashboard. This includes charts on spot Ethereum ETF volumes, flows and AUM.

Whether you’re looking to track the latest market trends or explore detailed ETF breakdowns, this hub offers a centralized source for all crypto ETF-related data. It has other trackers for Bitcoin, Solana, XRP, Litecoin and Dogecoin.

