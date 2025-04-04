Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

Solana ETF Tracker

1D
1D
1H
1W
1M
1Y
ALL
Ticker
Issuer
Name
Price
Change
Type
Aum
Fee
Status
SOLT
Volatility Shares
Volatility Shares 2x Solana ETF
$11.91
12.54%
Futures
$6.4M
1.85%
live
SOLZ
Volatility Shares
Volatility Shares Solana ETF
$14.04
6.61%
Futures
$5M
0.95%
live
––––
REX-Osprey
REX-Osprey SOL ETF
$ –
Spot
pending
––––
ProShares
Proshares UltraShort Solana ETF
$ –
Futures
pending
––––
ProShares
ProShares Ultra Solana ETF
$ –
Futures
pending
––––
ProShares
ProShares Short Solana ETF
$ –
Futures
pending
––––
ProShares
ProShares Solana ETF
$ –
Futures
pending
––––
Volatility Shares
Solana Volatility Shares Trust
$ –
Futures
pending
––––
Grayscale
Grayscale Solana Trust (Conversion)
$ –
Spot
2.50%
pending
––––
Bitwise
Bitwise Solana ETF
$ –
Spot
pending
––––
Canary
Canary Solana ETF
$ –
Spot
pending
––––
21Shares
21Shares Core Solana ETF
$ –
Spot
pending
––––
VanEck
VanEck Solana Trust
$ –
Spot
pending

About solana ETFs

This Solana ETF Tracker shows core information about the current applications for spot and futures-based SOL ETFs. Providers trying to launch a Solana ETF include Bitwise, Grayscale and VanEck.

The tracker lets you sort the applications by type, AUM and fee, where known. It also shows whether the ETF is a pending application or is already live.

The page also features ETF-related charts from The Block’s Data Dashboard. This includes charts on spot ETF volumes, flows and AUM.

Whether you’re looking to track the latest market trends or explore detailed ETF breakdowns, this hub offers a centralized source for all crypto ETF-related data. There are other trackers for Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin and Dogecoin.

