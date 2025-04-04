This Solana ETF Tracker shows core information about the current applications for spot and futures-based SOL ETFs. Providers trying to launch a Solana ETF include Bitwise, Grayscale and VanEck.

The tracker lets you sort the applications by type, AUM and fee, where known. It also shows whether the ETF is a pending application or is already live.

The page also features ETF-related charts from The Block’s Data Dashboard. This includes charts on spot ETF volumes, flows and AUM.

Whether you’re looking to track the latest market trends or explore detailed ETF breakdowns, this hub offers a centralized source for all crypto ETF-related data. There are other trackers for Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin and Dogecoin.