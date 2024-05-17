<p>The developers of Pink Drainer, a wallet drainer service linked to the theft of millions of dollars in assets, have decided to wind down its infrastructure.</p>\r\n<p>“We have reached our goal and now, according to plan, it’s time to for us to retire,” the developers said in a Telegram announcement, as first <a href="https://t.me/investigations/125">noted</a> by on-chain sleuth ZachXBT. “After this message’s publication, we will begin winding down all of our infrastructure. All stored information will be wiped and securely destroyed.”</p>\r\n<p>Pink Drainer offers a software kit that cybercriminals use to steal crypto assets by exploiting technical vulnerabilities that rely heavily on social engineering tactics and distributing phishing links. Such schemes use malicious phishing sites to trick users into signing transactions that drain cryptocurrencies and NFTs from their wallets.</p>\r\n<p>Pink Drainer operated within a broader network of phishing-as-a-service platforms — along with others, like Monkey Drainer and Inferno Drainer. The developers of these services collect fees and a percentage of the stolen assets as payment.</p>\r\n<p>Over the past year, Pink Drainer was linked to the theft of $85 million in cryptocurrency from over 21,000 victims, <a href="https://dune.com/scamsniffer/pinkdrainer-stats">ScamSniffer data</a> shows.</p>\r\n<p>In March, an email phishing scam connected to the Pink Drainer kit <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284339/email-phishing-scam-targeting-blockfi-ftx-creditors-reels-in-millions-and-counting">targeted</a> creditors of bankrupt crypto firms — resulting in thefts worth at least $5 million.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>