Match Chain Strengthens Leadership Team with Blockchain Veteran Tomasz Wojewoda as Chief Strategy Officer

Tomasz Wojewoda, the former BNB Chain Head of Growth, joins Match Chain as Chief Strategy Officer. With a distinguished career spanning over 20 years as a Founder and CEO, and with insights earned through leadership roles at renowned projects from Microsoft to Chainlink, Mr. Wojewoda has established themselves as a cloud solution and Web3 infrastructure expert whose knowledge will be invaluable as Match Chain continues to position itself as a leading Layer 1 blockchain.

In their new role as Chief Strategy Officer, Tomasz will be integral in shaping the future of Match Chain, driving the launch of the chain and helping the company reach new types of users. He recognizes Match Chain's leadership in onboarding Web2 users and is enthusiastic about guiding the platform's growth.

“Match is differentiated because of its undisputed leadership in acquiring Web2 users," said Tomasz. "I am excited to help Match launch its chain and ecosystem."

At Match Chain, Tomasz will leverage his extensive experience launching world-class go-to-market initiatives to impact ecosystem growth and to enhance the platform's strategic positioning within the rapidly evolving blockchain sector. His proven track record at major cloud technology providers, combined with his significant contributions to the adoption of Web3 technologies, positions Tomasz ideally to spearhead Match Chain’s strategic initiatives.

About Match Chain

Match Chain is an extensively scalable blockchain based on the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. It seamlessly integrates with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), ensuring complete compatibility and interoperability. We envision a future where individuals have full autonomy over their digital presence, creating a decentralized Web3 ecosystem where data ownership is democratized, privacy is a choice, and users are empowered to leverage their data for personal, social, and economic advancement.

About Match Hub

Match Hub offers a comprehensive Decentralized Identity (DID) solution, enabling seamless access across various blockchains and Web2 platforms. Using DIDs, Match Hub collects sophisticated analytics without compromising user privacy. This data helps developers and businesses gain insights into user behavior, allowing for personalized experiences and strategic decision-making.

About Match ID

We stand firm on the idea that privacy and control over your data, assets, and identity are basic human rights. MatchID ensures your data is securely stored and protected, giving you the power to decide who can access your data and how it is used.



This post is commissioned by Blockman and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.