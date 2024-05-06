Open Sourcing Itachi – The Developer Friendly Decentralised Modular Sequencer

Reddio, backed by Paradigm and Tiger Cub Fund, Arena Holdings, announces that its pioneering Layer 2(L2) and Layer 3(L3) Appchain sequencer framework, Itachi, is now officially open source. This key milestone is part of the team's ongoing commitment to community-driven innovation and transparency.

Itachi: A Developer Friendly Framework for L2&L3 Development

Developed on the modular Yu framework and written in Golang by the Reddio team, Itachi offers unparalleled flexibility and customization for developers.

Endorsement from Industry Leader

The framework has received recognition from numerous Crypto OGs, including Eli Ben-Sasson, CEO of StarkWare, who praised the Itachi framework, ‘It’s great to see community driven efforts to drive Starknet's path towards decentralisation’.

Key Features and Innovations

Modular Customization Itachi simplifies blockchain development, akin to build a web service, allowing easy integration of various modules.

Multiple VM and DA Support Itachi supports CairoVM out of the box, and is designed to support a variety of VMs, including but not limited to EVM, Solana Virtual Machine(SVM), zkWASM, RISC0, and parallel EVMs without resource conflicts. It supports integration with multiple Data Availability(DA) layers like Ethereum, Avail, Celestia, and more.

Advanced Prover and Anti-MEV Capabilities Itachi is able to aggregate multiple proving systems, enhancing security and offering specialised anti-Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) features to protect DeFi dApp users on the platform.

Special L2 Consensus Itachi’s unique L2 consensus protocol is designed for high throughput and inherits the security and permissionless nature of L1. Meanwhile Itachi is able to support integration with mainstream consensus like PoW, PoS, pBFT,dBFT, HotStuff, etc. Developers can also customise their own consensus protocols easily.

Layer 3 Appchain Compatibility For projects with specific needs that L2 cannot satisfy, Itachi facilitates the development of custom L3 Appchains, enhancing real-time performance and throughput as required by applications like RTT games.

Interoperability Across dApps Itachi ensures low-latency and reduced gas fees for cross-dApp interactions, enabling transactions such as a DeFi dApp triggering an action in a full-chain game, exemplifying seamless interoperability on the Itachi platform.

Community and Developer Engagement

Reddio actively engages with developers and has developed Itachi based on their input. Currently, gaming companies such as Boyaa, XAR Labs, Verse, Mississippi, Metascan, Mizu, Crystal Fun, TG.Bet, DEX companies like EdgeX, SphereX, etc. are testing Itachi for their Appchain launch. The Boyaa founder shared, ‘It’s clear that Itachi’s framework could significantly accelerate our Gaming Appchain development. ’

The source code for Itachi is now available, the first Itachi powered zkVM Layer 2 is also on testnet, encouraging developers globally to test, contribute and extend its capabilities.

Looking Ahead

We invite developers to explore Itachi’s capabilities and contribute to its growth, and we will announce governance plans in the near future too.

For more information about Itachi and to join our community, please visit Reddio's official website or follow us on Twitter.

Contact: Neil HAN

[email protected]

This post is commissioned by Reddio and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.