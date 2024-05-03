Mike Cagney on bringing every market onchain

<p><i>Episode 24 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's</strong> <b>Frank Chaparro and Figure Markets Co-Founder and CEO Mike Cagney.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">YouTube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/DJihNq5W6C0?si=UQegmyhb8TDpOa7Z" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Mike Cagney is the co-founder and CEO of Figure Markets.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Cagney discusses the need for a 'marketplace of everything,' the potential for equity trading on the blockchain, and more.</p>\r\n<p><strong>OUTLINE<br />\r\n</strong><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJihNq5W6C0&amp;t=0s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">00:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Intro<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJihNq5W6C0&amp;t=441s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">07:21</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> The 'Everything' Platform<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJihNq5W6C0&amp;t=736s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">12:16</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Onchain Equities Trading<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJihNq5W6C0&amp;t=1070s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">17:50</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Institutionalization of Crypto<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJihNq5W6C0&amp;t=1632s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">27:12</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> DeFi Lending<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJihNq5W6C0&amp;t=1799s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">29:59</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Rebuilding Crypto's Credit Markets<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJihNq5W6C0&amp;t=2031s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">33:51</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Wall Street Appetite for ATS<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJihNq5W6C0&amp;t=2188s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">36:28</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Regulatory Considerations<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJihNq5W6C0&amp;t=2289s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">38:09</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Closing Thoughts </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. 