<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Grayscale’s GBTC spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund saw its second daily net inflows on Monday, drawing in $4 million into the converted trust, according to data from SosoValue. The GBTC ETF ended its 78-day streak of net outflows on Friday, when it added $63 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">GBTC, since its conversion into the spot bitcoin trust in January, has experienced a cumulative net outflow of $17 billion. It currently manages around 292,217 BTC ($18.4 billion) in assets, down from <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/bitcoin-etf/GBTC">619,220 BTC on Jan. 11</a>, according to its </span><a href="https://etfs.grayscale.com/gbtc"><span style="font-weight: 400;">website</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the 11 U.S.-based spot bitcoin ETFs added a total of $217.06 million worth of funds on Monday. Fidelity’s FBTC led the net inflows with $99 million, while Ark Invest’s bitcoin fund drew in $76 million, according to SosoValue </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlackRock’s IBIT fund, which had recorded zero to negative flows last week, posted an inflow of $22 million on Monday, SosoValue data showed</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Invesco and Galaxy Digital’s BTCO also reported $11 million worth of daily net inflows, and funds from Bitwise, VanEck and Franklin Templeton each scored net inflows of around $2 million. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The funds continued the positive flow they regained last Friday, which was the first total net inflow since April 23. Last month recorded the first net monthly outflow for the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs, with about </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291891/spot-bitcoin-etfs-see-344-million-net-outflow-april"><span style="font-weight: 400;">$343.5 million being moved out</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of the funds.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The daily trading volume of these funds has also declined compared to their peak in March, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed. Last week saw about $11 billion in total trading volume, whereas the first week of March recorded over $32 billion.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin traded down 1.17% in the past 24 hours as of 11:40 p.m. ET on Monday, changing hands at $63,152, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>