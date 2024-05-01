<p>As the spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund hype died down alongside the price of the cryptocurrency, the new U.S. ETFs saw $343.5 million worth of net outflows in April, ending their three-month inflow streak.</p>\r\n<p>The ETFs had been on an impressive run of inflows, attracting $1.5 billion, $6 billion and $4.6 billion of demand in January, February and March, respectively. However, overall flows slowed significantly since peaking at a net daily inflow of $1.05 billion on March 12, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows">data dashboard</a>, with bitcoin subsequently dropping 18% between its all-time high of $73,836 on March 14 and the end of April.</p>\r\n<p>April’s outflows continued to be led by Grayscale’s higher-fee GBTC fund with $2.5 billion exiting the ETF over the month. Ark Invest’s ARKB witnessed $86.3 million in monthly net outflows and Valkyrie’s BRRR also registered minor net outflows of $0.3 million in April. The remaining funds recorded net inflows last month, though <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291093/fidelitys-spot-bitcoin-etf-outflow">Fidelity’s FBTC</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289584/bitwise-spot-bitcoin-etf-registers-first-daily-outflows">Bitwise’s BITB</a> also registered their first daily outflows in April.</p>\r\n<p>BlackRock’s IBIT continued to dominate net inflows into the spot bitcoin ETFs, taking in $1.5 billion during April, followed by $556.1 million for Fidelity’s FBTC and $125 million for Bitwise’s BITB. However, IBIT’s 71-day inflow streak — a run that put it in the top ten ETFs of all time — came to an end on April 23 and the fund has seen five days of consecutive zero flows since.</p>\r\n<p>Ark Invest’s ARKB was the only spot bitcoin ETF to record net inflows on Tuesday, adding $3.6 million. Meanwhile, outflows from Grayscale’s GBTC ($93.2 million), Fidelity’s FBTC ($35.3 million) and Bitwise’s BITB ($34.3 million) contributed to net outflows of $161.6 million for the day, according to CoinGlass <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/bitcoin-etf">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Total net inflows for the combined U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs since trading began on Jan. 11 are now back below the $12 billion mark at $11.8 billion.</p>\r\n<p>Daily trading volume for the ETFs has also declined significantly after reaching a record $9.9 billion on March 5 — as bitcoin first broke past its prior cycle peak of around $69,000 — recording $2.9 billion in trading volume on Tuesday, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>BlackRock’s IBIT dominates market share by spot bitcoin ETF trading volume while GBTC continues to be squeezed as its outflows slowly subside.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-market-share/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volume Market Share" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>BlackRock’s IBIT close to surpassing Grayscale’s GBTC</h2>\r\n<p>Despite the BlackRock spot bitcoin ETF’s run of daily zero flows, it remains on course to overtake Grayscale’s converted GBTC fund in terms of assets under management. IBIT currently has <a href="https://www.ishares.com/us/products/333011/ishares-bitcoin-trust">274,462 BTC</a> ($15.6 billion) in AUM compared to GBTC’s <a href="https://etfs.grayscale.com/gbtc">296,714 BTC</a> ($16.9 billion), according to their respective fund pages.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-on-chain-holdings-marketshare-daily/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF On-Chain Holdings Marketshare" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>GBTC’s converted fund has seen its assets fall by 52% from 619,220 BTC when spot bitcoin ETF trading began. However, given the rise in the price of bitcoin during the period, this equates to a lower 41% drop in U.S. dollar terms from $28.6 billion on Jan. 11.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_291892"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 979px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-291892" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/Screenshot-2024-05-01-at-10.06.44.png" alt="GBTC bitcoin holdings. Image: CoinGlass." width="969" height="430" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">GBTC bitcoin holdings. Image: <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/bitcoin-etf/GBTC">CoinGlass</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Bitcoin’s price has also gotten off to a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291839/bitcoin-price-sinks-below-58000-ahead-of-fomc-down-22-from-all-time-high">poor start</a> in May, down around 6% today alone to briefly fall back below the $57,000 level for the first time since February, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a>. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is currently trading for $57,275.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_291894"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 991px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-291894" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/Screenshot-2024-05-01-at-10.18.36.png" alt="BTC/USD price chart. Image: The Block/TradingView." width="981" height="683" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">BTC/USD price chart. Image: The Block/TradingView.