<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Hong Kong Monetary Authority announced Friday that users in Hong Kong can now set up personal e-CNY wallets for cross-border payments. The development is expected to broaden the usage of China's central bank digital currency among Hong Kong residents.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to the </span><a href="https://www.hkma.gov.hk/eng/news-and-media/press-releases/2024/05/20240517-3/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">press release</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, the HKMA and the People's Bank of China will facilitate Hong Kong users' setting up personal e-CNY wallets, which only require their Hong Kong mobile phone numbers.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The faster payment system (FPS) will facilitate the use of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279739/hong-kong-to-broaden-e-cny-pilot-in-move-to-boost-cross-border-payment-efficiency">e-CNY</a> wallets in Hong Kong. This system</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> enables users to top up their wallets through 17 retail banks in the city. However, e-CNY wallets prioritize cross-border payments between Hong Kong and the mainland, and person-to-person transfers within Hong Kong are unavailable.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Users may now top up their e-CNY wallets anytime, anywhere without having to open a Mainland bank account, thereby facilitating merchant payments in the Mainland by Hong Kong residents," HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said in the press release. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The latest development is part of the "three connection, three facilitation" initiative that the HKMA </span><a href="https://www.hkma.gov.hk/eng/news-and-media/press-releases/2024/01/20240124-3/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in January. This initiative aims to foster the financial ties between Hong Kong and Mainland China.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">China has been actively working to popularize its pilot CBDC program, paying monthly salaries in e-CNY to groups of government workers and employees of state-owned enterprises. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, Hong Kong's South China Morning Post </span><a href="https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3262194/china-paying-some-workers-digital-yuan-few-are-choosing-use-it"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> earlier this week that most people who receive their monthly pay in digital yuan are reluctant to use the CBDC directly due to privacy concerns and other limitations.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Hong Kong is in its second-phase pilot program of its own CBDC, the e-HKD. The region has also launched a regulatory sandbox for stablecoins in March, aiming to promote communication between regulators and issuers interested in launching fiat-pegged stablecoins in Hong Kong.</span></p>